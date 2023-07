The service of “Odontotos”, the iconic rack railway train of Kalavryta in the northern Peloponnese, will return to service again on Saturday, after a pause during regional fires, operator Hellenic Train said on Friday.

The train uses a toothed rack rail for part of the journey through forestland. Its schedule was interrupted earlier in the week due to wildfires near Kalavryta and Diakopto.

[AMNA]