NEWS

Hardalias to run for Attica regional governor with ND support

Hardalias to run for Attica regional governor with ND support

Nikos Hardalias, the current deputy defense minister, will be running for the position of Attica regional governor in the upcoming local elections, supported by New Democracy. The announcement was made on Monday.

The decision to back Hardalias came after controversy arose over a video showing the incumbent governor, Giorgos Patoulis, dancing at an event the day after the death of two firefighting pilots in Evia, while numerous wildfires were still raging.

Patoulis had been elected in 2018 with the support of the conservative party. It remains uncertain whether he will seek re-election in the Attica region as an independent candidate.

Sources indicate that Hardalias, who previously served as the mayor of Vyronas for 11 years, had been discussing the possibility of running for Attica governor a year and a half ago, but the talks had not progressed at that time.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ethnic Albanian party in North Macedonia offers deal to clear the way to join EU
NEWS

Ethnic Albanian party in North Macedonia offers deal to clear the way to join EU

Mitsotakis to visit Cyprus Monday
NEWS

Mitsotakis to visit Cyprus Monday

Transparency watchdog chides government over delay in gifts list
NEWS

Transparency watchdog chides government over delay in gifts list

Economou sworn in as Citizen Protection minister, replacing Mitarakis
NEWS

Economou sworn in as Citizen Protection minister, replacing Mitarakis

Citizen protection minister resigns
NEWS

Citizen protection minister resigns

Spartiates party leader dismisses mutiny by MPs
NEWS

Spartiates party leader dismisses mutiny by MPs