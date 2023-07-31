Hardalias to run for Attica regional governor with ND support

Nikos Hardalias, the current deputy defense minister, will be running for the position of Attica regional governor in the upcoming local elections, supported by New Democracy. The announcement was made on Monday.

The decision to back Hardalias came after controversy arose over a video showing the incumbent governor, Giorgos Patoulis, dancing at an event the day after the death of two firefighting pilots in Evia, while numerous wildfires were still raging.

Patoulis had been elected in 2018 with the support of the conservative party. It remains uncertain whether he will seek re-election in the Attica region as an independent candidate.

Sources indicate that Hardalias, who previously served as the mayor of Vyronas for 11 years, had been discussing the possibility of running for Attica governor a year and a half ago, but the talks had not progressed at that time.