SYRIZA announces launch of campaign for new party leader, to be elected Sep. 10

Main opposition party SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance on Monday officially announced the launch of the campaign for the election of a new party leader, scheduled to be held on September 10.

Two main pre-electoral mottos are “On September 10, I participate” and “Tomorrow begins with us”, it was noted in the party announcement.

The aim of this campaign is people’s optimal engagement in this process, especially of the country’s youth, the party underlined.

Four candidates have currently announced they are running for the party’s leadership after Alexis Tsipras’ resignation in June, the MPs Effie Achtsioglou, Euclid Tsakalotos, Nikos Pappas and Stefanos Tzoumakas. [AMNA]

