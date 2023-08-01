NEWS

Five injured in trafficker car crash near Alexandroupolis

[AMNA]

Five of six family members remain hospitalized on Monday after being injured when their car collided head-on with a private car driven by a trafficker carrying an illegal immigrant outside Alexandroupoli in northern Greece.

The accident occurred under so far unclear circumstances on a section of a provincial road. According to reports, four children have remained at the General University Hospital of Alexandroupoli since Sunday morning. Two have fractures while the other two are being treated for precautionary reasons, as well as the mother also with fractures.

The father was discharged on Monday morning, while there were no injuries to the smuggler-driver and the migrant.

Migration

