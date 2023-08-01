NEWS

Police officer shoots, injures Athens robbery suspect

An off-duty police officer shot and injured a man who had allegedly robbed a bank in downtown Athens on Tuesday morning, after the suspect reportedly attacked him with a knife.

The suspect is thought to have held up a bank in Omonia Square and was making off with an undisclosed amount of cash when one of the tellers sounded the alarm, alerting the off-duty police officer who happened to be in the area. 

The officer and the bank’s security guard took up the chase as backup arrived at the scene, getting into a physical altercation with the suspect, who reportedly pulled out a knife and lunged at his pursuers.

The off-duty police officer discharged his weapon during the incident, injuring the suspect in the stomach. He is currently being treated for the injury at the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital. 

 

Crime

