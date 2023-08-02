Greece condemns coup d’état in Niger, calls for restoration of democracy

The Foreign Ministry in Athens has issued a statement in Greek over developments in Niger, where a coup d’etat took place last week.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is attentively monitoring the developments in Niger with concern. It strongly condemns the arbitrary arrests of officials, politicians, and government members, as well as any attempt to seize power through force, which results in the overthrow of the democratically elected government and poses a threat to stability in the Sahel region,” it said.

“Urgent actions should be taken to restore democratic institutions and the constitutional order,” it added.