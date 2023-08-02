PM meets Cyprus Parliament president, discusses Cyprus issue and East Med security

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday received the President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus and President of the Democratic Rally (DISY) party, Annita Demetriou, at the Maximos Mansion in Athens.

The latest developments in the Cyprus issue, the common challenges faced by Greece and Cyprus and security in the Eastern Mediterranean dominated the meeting.

A special reference was made to the energy partnerships with countries in the region, particularly to the cooperation between Greece and Cyprus for security of supply in Europe.

There was also an exchange of views regarding cooperation between the Democratic Rally (DISY) and New Democracy (ND) parties at the European Peoples’ Party and the best ways to promote their positions in European institutions.

The meeting was attended by State Minister Stavros Papastavrou, ND’s secretary of international relations and MP Tassos Hatzivassiliou, as well as the director of the prime minister’s diplomatic office, Ambassador Anna Maria Boura. [AMNA]