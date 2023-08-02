Police investigating German woman’s death as homicide after autopsy reveals she was shot

Police in the central Greek region of Magnisia on Wednesday announced the start of a homicide investigation into the death of a 58-year-old woman from Germany, who was spending her holidays with her husband in Greece at Milina, in the mountains of Pelion.

While she was initially thought to have died of natural causes, the results of an autopsy sent by the Coroner’s Service several days after her death revealed that the German tourist had actually been shot in the back, probably with a .22 caliber weapon, and died of the resulting injuries to her heart and lungs.

The report submitted by coroner Chryssavghi Koussi said that the woman’s death 11 days earlier, while initially considered a sudden death due to natural causes, was in fact a homicide. Her injuries were not immediately apparent, as the entry wound on her body was tiny, as was the matching hole in her dress.

Police said the area was searched but no .22 caliber weapon was found, while the victim appeared to have been taken by surprise, as she was shot in the back at close range. [AMNA]