More than 43 kg of cannabis seized near northern border

Police in Kilkis, northern Greece, seized over 43 kilograms of cannabis that was being smuggled into the country from the Balkans by car, according to an announcement on Thursday.

The car’s driver was arrested following a chase, though no details have been released regarding his identity.

The suspect is said to have picked up the drugs on the Greek side of the border from an accomplice who got away and is now being sought. 

The cannabis was wrapped in 39 parcels and packaged into two big bags, which the suspect threw out of the vehicle when the police gave chase because he failed to stop after he was flagged down.

