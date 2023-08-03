NEWS

Gov.gr portal adds special section for Greeks living abroad

Gov.gr portal adds special section for Greeks living abroad

The www.gov.gr digital portal, which allows citizens to conduct dozens of hassle-free transactions with the state, has added a section dedicated to services for Greeks living abroad. 

These services include arranging an appointment for an online meeting with a consular official (myConsulLive), the Ministers of Digital Governance Konstantinos Kyranakis and Deputy Foreign Minister George Kotsiras said on Thursday.

The section is called “Apodimoi Ellines” and contains a list of the most widely use services by those living temporarily or permanently abroad. The section is also accessible through the “Politis kai Kathimerinotita” (Citizens and day-to-day life) link, with additional online services.

Society Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ukraine tops most searched word in Greek Wiki for 2022
NEWS

Ukraine tops most searched word in Greek Wiki for 2022

Marinakis: Gov’t firm in upholding law amid ‘beach-towel revolt’ protests on Aegean islands
NEWS

Marinakis: Gov’t firm in upholding law amid ‘beach-towel revolt’ protests on Aegean islands

Islanders take stand on beach occupations
NEWS

Islanders take stand on beach occupations

Mitsotakis says government plans to legalize same-sex marriage
NEWS

Mitsotakis says government plans to legalize same-sex marriage

Young Greeks appear more pro-American
NEWS

Young Greeks appear more pro-American

Social cohesion ministry will ‘strengthen family’
NEWS

Social cohesion ministry will ‘strengthen family’