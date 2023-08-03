Gov.gr portal adds special section for Greeks living abroad

The www.gov.gr digital portal, which allows citizens to conduct dozens of hassle-free transactions with the state, has added a section dedicated to services for Greeks living abroad.

These services include arranging an appointment for an online meeting with a consular official (myConsulLive), the Ministers of Digital Governance Konstantinos Kyranakis and Deputy Foreign Minister George Kotsiras said on Thursday.

The section is called “Apodimoi Ellines” and contains a list of the most widely use services by those living temporarily or permanently abroad. The section is also accessible through the “Politis kai Kathimerinotita” (Citizens and day-to-day life) link, with additional online services.