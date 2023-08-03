Turkish national arrested for hit-and-run on Samos

A Turkish man has been arrested on the eastern Aegean island of Samos and is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and abandoning his victim over a hit-and-run that took place on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, according to reports, was a 42-year-old Swiss woman who was holidaying on the island. She was reportedly on a motorcycle when she was hit by the rental car the Turkish man was driving.

Passersby found her lying in the street injured and alerted an ambulance. Despite efforts by doctors at the local hospital, the woman died of her injuries a few hours later.

A search was launched for the driver, who was reportedly found hiding in some bushes to avoid detection.

The incident took place in the area of Glikoriza, on the island’s eastern coast.