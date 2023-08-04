Greek and Egyptian foreign ministers hold talks on bilateral and regional issues

Greek Foreign Minister, George Gerapetritis, and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, held talks over a working breakfast on Friday in El Alamein. Shoukry extended an invitation to Gerapetritis, who was part of a delegation accompanying Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his visit to Egypt and his talks with the Egyptian president on Thursday, to extend his stay in Egypt for an additional day to continue discussions at the foreign ministerial level, according to diplomatic sources on Friday.

The Friday meeting serves as a follow-up to the discussions held on Thursday between the delegations of the two countries. The Egyptian side expressed appreciation for Greece’s assistance in understanding Egypt’s positions within the EU. The meeting on Friday will focus on both regional and international issues.

On Thursday, Gerapetritis appeared on the Egyptian television network Al Qaheera and also gave an interview to the Arab television network Alghat, which broadcasts throughout the Middle East. During these interviews, Gerapetritis presented Greece’s stances on bilateral relations with Egypt, as well as key regional and international topics such as developments in Libya, Niger, Sudan, Ukraine, the climate crisis, global supply security, and regional cooperation in energy. [AMNA]