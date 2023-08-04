NEWS

Greek and Egyptian foreign ministers hold talks on bilateral and regional issues

Greek and Egyptian foreign ministers hold talks on bilateral and regional issues
File photo.

Greek Foreign Minister, George Gerapetritis, and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, held talks over a working breakfast on Friday in El Alamein. Shoukry extended an invitation to Gerapetritis, who was part of a delegation accompanying Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his visit to Egypt and his talks with the Egyptian president on Thursday, to extend his stay in Egypt for an additional day to continue discussions at the foreign ministerial level, according to diplomatic sources on Friday.

The Friday meeting serves as a follow-up to the discussions held on Thursday between the delegations of the two countries. The Egyptian side expressed appreciation for Greece’s assistance in understanding Egypt’s positions within the EU. The meeting on Friday will focus on both regional and international issues.

On Thursday, Gerapetritis appeared on the Egyptian television network Al Qaheera and also gave an interview to the Arab television network Alghat, which broadcasts throughout the Middle East. During these interviews, Gerapetritis presented Greece’s stances on bilateral relations with Egypt, as well as key regional and international topics such as developments in Libya, Niger, Sudan, Ukraine, the climate crisis, global supply security, and regional cooperation in energy. [AMNA]

Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM announces high-level cooperation council with Egypt
NEWS

PM announces high-level cooperation council with Egypt

PM to visit Egypt on Thursday
NEWS

PM to visit Egypt on Thursday

PM meets Cyprus Parliament president, discusses Cyprus issue and East Med security
NEWS

PM meets Cyprus Parliament president, discusses Cyprus issue and East Med security

President thanks nations for assisting in wildfire fight
NEWS

President thanks nations for assisting in wildfire fight

Greece condemns coup d’état in Niger, calls for restoration of democracy
NEWS

Greece condemns coup d’état in Niger, calls for restoration of democracy

Turkish staff member at Sweden’s consulate in western Turkey shot, seriously wounded
NEWS

Turkish staff member at Sweden’s consulate in western Turkey shot, seriously wounded