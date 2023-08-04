71-year-old arrested with over 4.5 kilograms of cocaine

A 71-year-old man was arrested in the Drapetsona area near Piraeus after more than 4.5 kilograms of cocaine were found in his possession.

According to the police, officers from the Patra Narcotics Division located the suspect at his residence based on gathered intelligence.

A subsequent search of an underground storage room led the officers to discover four kilograms and 466 grams of cocaine hidden inside an old radiator, along with 30 grams of cannabis.

The police believe the suspect was involved in the illegal distribution of cocaine and stood to gain illicit profits estimated at up to 535,950 euros.

The suspect is scheduled to appear before the Piraeus Court Prosecutor, while the narcotics police continue their investigations into the case.