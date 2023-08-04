NEWS

71-year-old arrested with over 4.5 kilograms of cocaine

71-year-old arrested with over 4.5 kilograms of cocaine
File photo.

A 71-year-old man was arrested in the Drapetsona area near Piraeus after more than 4.5 kilograms of cocaine were found in his possession.

According to the police, officers from the Patra Narcotics Division located the suspect at his residence based on gathered intelligence.

A subsequent search of an underground storage room led the officers to discover four kilograms and 466 grams of cocaine hidden inside an old radiator, along with 30 grams of cannabis.

The police believe the suspect was involved in the illegal distribution of cocaine and stood to gain illicit profits estimated at up to 535,950 euros.

The suspect is scheduled to appear before the Piraeus Court Prosecutor, while the narcotics police continue their investigations into the case.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police officer hospitalized in critical condition after brutal assault by husband in Larissa
NEWS

Police officer hospitalized in critical condition after brutal assault by husband in Larissa

Dozens arrested for starting fires
NEWS

Dozens arrested for starting fires

Turkish national arrested for hit-and-run on Samos
NEWS

Turkish national arrested for hit-and-run on Samos

More than 43 kg of cannabis seized near northern border
NEWS

More than 43 kg of cannabis seized near northern border

The spread of rented lounge chairs on Greece’s beaches brings a pledge to increase inspections
NEWS

The spread of rented lounge chairs on Greece’s beaches brings a pledge to increase inspections

Greek authorities charge 2 migrants for destroying dinghy carrying 40 as rescue boat approached
NEWS

Greek authorities charge 2 migrants for destroying dinghy carrying 40 as rescue boat approached