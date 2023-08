The Hellenic Coast Guard conducted a rescue operation off the coast of Pylos on Friday, rescuing 49 people stranded on a freight ship. The freight ship, flying under a Belize flag, was located 109 nautical miles southwest of Pylos.

A 21-year-old woman in need of medical attention, along with her partner, were airlifted to Kalamata by a Hellenic Navy helicopter, with the remaining 47 people embarking on a coast guard vessel.