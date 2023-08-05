Bulgarian man arrested for flag incident at Kavala harbor

Officers of the Kavala CentralPort Authority arrested a 35-year-old Bulgarian man after he lowered the Greek flag from a mast in the harbor of the northern Greek town while hoisting a Bulgarian flag and apparently yelling, “This is Bulgaria.”

In an announcement, the Kavala Central Port Authority said the incident occurred on Friday.

According to reports, the arrested man had been previously involved in a similar incident.

The 35-year-old man stated that he is a member of a Bulgarian extremist organization which believes that Kavala and the surrounding areas do not belong to Greece, but to Bulgaria.

He appeared before a prosecutor, who charged him with insulting national symbols, and was released shortly afterward.