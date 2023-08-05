Armed attack on taxi driver in Athens sparks police investigation

An armed attack on a 29-year-old taxi driver occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on Syngrou Avenue in Athens on Saturday.

In particular, a motorcyclist opened fire at the driver, wounding him in the leg. The victim reported that he was suddenly attacked while waiting in his taxi outside an entertainment venue and claimed that he did not know the assailant.

The injured man was transferred to hospital while police in the Greek capital have launched an investigation into the case.