NEWS

Armed attack on taxi driver in Athens sparks police investigation

Armed attack on taxi driver in Athens sparks police investigation
File photo.

An armed attack on a 29-year-old taxi driver occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on Syngrou Avenue in Athens on Saturday. 

In particular, a motorcyclist opened fire at the driver, wounding him in the leg. The victim reported that he was suddenly attacked while waiting in his taxi outside an entertainment venue and claimed that he did not know the assailant. 

The injured man was transferred to hospital while police in the Greek capital have launched an investigation into the case.

 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police arrest 60-year-old suspect with ties to Camorra
NEWS

Police arrest 60-year-old suspect with ties to Camorra

University harassment rife, especially towards female students
NEWS

University harassment rife, especially towards female students

71-year-old arrested with over 4.5 kilograms of cocaine
NEWS

71-year-old arrested with over 4.5 kilograms of cocaine

Police officer hospitalized in critical condition after brutal assault by husband in Larissa
NEWS

Police officer hospitalized in critical condition after brutal assault by husband in Larissa

Dozens arrested for starting fires
NEWS

Dozens arrested for starting fires

Turkish national arrested for hit-and-run on Samos
NEWS

Turkish national arrested for hit-and-run on Samos