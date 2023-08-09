NEWS

Investigation underway after homemade bomb explosion damages property in Aspropyrgos

Investigation underway after homemade bomb explosion damages property in Aspropyrgos
File photo.

The police are currently investigating an explosion involving a homemade bomb outside a residential property in Aspropyrgos, located to the west of Athens.

The explosion took place at 3.30 a.m. and resulted in significant material damage. In total, five residences and eleven vehicles were directly impacted by the explosion, leading to substantial destruction. No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

According to authorities, the improvised device was constructed using a substantial amount of dynamite. The explosive was coupled with a slow-burning fuse and a conventional detonator.

Law enforcement officials are actively examining the motivations behind this attack.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ninety-four appearing before prosecutor
VIOLENCE AFTERMATH

Ninety-four appearing before prosecutor

Defenseless against horde of hooligans
NEWS

Defenseless against horde of hooligans

More suspects detained over violent clashes
NEWS

More suspects detained over violent clashes

Seven Croat suspects arrested attempting to flee Greece
NEWS

Seven Croat suspects arrested attempting to flee Greece

PASOK calls for minister’s resignation in wake of leaked police report and soccer fan death
NEWS

PASOK calls for minister’s resignation in wake of leaked police report and soccer fan death

Fan dies in Greece after clashes between rival supporters. UEFA postpones Champions League qualifier
NEWS

Fan dies in Greece after clashes between rival supporters. UEFA postpones Champions League qualifier