Investigation underway after homemade bomb explosion damages property in Aspropyrgos

The police are currently investigating an explosion involving a homemade bomb outside a residential property in Aspropyrgos, located to the west of Athens.

The explosion took place at 3.30 a.m. and resulted in significant material damage. In total, five residences and eleven vehicles were directly impacted by the explosion, leading to substantial destruction. No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

According to authorities, the improvised device was constructed using a substantial amount of dynamite. The explosive was coupled with a slow-burning fuse and a conventional detonator.

Law enforcement officials are actively examining the motivations behind this attack.