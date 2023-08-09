NEWS

Police on full alert around Panathinaikos stadium for game on Wed night

Police on full alert around Panathinaikos stadium for game on Wed night

The Hellenic Police is on full alert in Athens, ahead of the football match between Panathinaikos and French side Marseille at the former’s home base on Alexandras avenue, for fear of incidents following the deadly clashes on Monday night in Nea Philadelphia.

The match begins at 9 p.m. It follows a scheduled match a day ago between AEK and Dinamo Zagreb that was postponed after deadly clashes initiated by Croat hooligans on Monday night that ended in a death of a young AEK fan.

At an emergency meeting at the Athens General Police Directorate (GADA) near the sports facility earlier on Wednesday, officials decided on a strong police presence around the stadium, along with strict supervision of football clubs, subway stations, and other possible gathering places, and restriction of traffic around the stadium. Access to the stadium will be denied to those without a ticket.

GADA will provide nearly 1,000 police officers. Of these, 450 will be stationed around the stadium, while other officers will be patrolling on motorcycles at areas of interest. Riot police will be on standby as well, police said, while a drone and a police helicopter will be used for observation as well. [AMNA]

Police Climate Crisis Soccer

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Temperatures rising in the Med as pollutants drop
NEWS

Temperatures rising in the Med as pollutants drop

Drought more likely, but not desertification
CLIMATE CHANGE

Drought more likely, but not desertification

Water temperatures rose up to 5C in heatwave
NEWS

Water temperatures rose up to 5C in heatwave

As crews contain Europe fires, pope sounds alarm on climate threat
NEWS

As crews contain Europe fires, pope sounds alarm on climate threat

Mediterranean turning into real hotspot
NEWS

Mediterranean turning into real hotspot

EU rushes firefighters to Greece as grueling Mediterranean heat wave takes toll
NEWS

EU rushes firefighters to Greece as grueling Mediterranean heat wave takes toll