51-year-old man shot and injured on Paxoi island

51-year-old man shot and injured on Paxoi island
File photo.

A 51-year-old man sustained severe injuries after being shot during an altercation at the Lakka port on the Ionian island of Paxoi in western Greece late Wednesday.

As reported by the public broadcaster ERT, the victim, identified as an Albanian national, was initially taken to the Paxos Health Center. However, due to his critical health condition, arrangements were made to transfer him to the mainland for advanced medical treatment.

Law enforcement authorities are actively seeking to apprehend the assailant, who is likewise an Albanian national. The circumstances that led to the confrontation between the two men remain unknown at this time.

