Man accused of sexually abusing children in Corfu

Authorities on the island of Corfu have launched a legal case against a 44-year-old Roma man, subsequent to allegations by his partner that he engaged in indecent acts with her five underage children, whose ages range from nine to fourteen.

According to public broadcaster ERT, the suspect is confronted with charges of rape and multiple instances of sexual offenses involving minors.

Law enforcement officials are currently engaged in an active investigation of the case, with directives issued for a comprehensive medical forensic examination of the children.

Additionally, specialized psychologists from the police force will carry out evaluations of the children.

