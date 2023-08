A makeshift shrine at is seen the location where 29-year-old Michalis Katsouris was killed in clashes between rival soccer club supporters, in Athens, on Tuesday. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

The funeral of Michalis Katsouris, the 29-year-old Greek fan who was fatally stabbed outside AEK Athens’ stadium Monday during fan violence, leading to the cancellation of a Champions League qualifier against Dinamo Zagreb, is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m.

Nearly 100 Croatian soccer fans appeared in an Athens court Wednesday to answer criminal charges that include murder and membership of a criminal organization over their alleged involvement in the events.