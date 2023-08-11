NEWS

Paxos shooting leaves man in critical condition

Paxos shooting leaves man in critical condition
File photo.

A 51-year-old man sustained severe injuries after being shot during an altercation at the Lakka port on the Ionian island of Paxos late Wednesday.

Public broadcaster ERT reported that the victim, identified as an Albanian national, was initially taken to the Paxos Health Center.

However, due to his critical condition, arrangements were made to transfer him to the mainland for treatment. Police are actively seeking to apprehend the assailant, who is also an Albanian national.

Climate Crisis

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police on full alert around Panathinaikos stadium for game on Wed night
NEWS

Police on full alert around Panathinaikos stadium for game on Wed night

Temperatures rising in the Med as pollutants drop
NEWS

Temperatures rising in the Med as pollutants drop

Drought more likely, but not desertification
CLIMATE CHANGE

Drought more likely, but not desertification

Water temperatures rose up to 5C in heatwave
NEWS

Water temperatures rose up to 5C in heatwave

As crews contain Europe fires, pope sounds alarm on climate threat
NEWS

As crews contain Europe fires, pope sounds alarm on climate threat

Mediterranean turning into real hotspot
NEWS

Mediterranean turning into real hotspot