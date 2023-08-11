Paxos shooting leaves man in critical condition

A 51-year-old man sustained severe injuries after being shot during an altercation at the Lakka port on the Ionian island of Paxos late Wednesday.

Public broadcaster ERT reported that the victim, identified as an Albanian national, was initially taken to the Paxos Health Center.

However, due to his critical condition, arrangements were made to transfer him to the mainland for treatment. Police are actively seeking to apprehend the assailant, who is also an Albanian national.