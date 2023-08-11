NEWS

Kasidiaris officially submits candidacy for municipal elections

File photo.

Imprisoned former deputy leader of Golden Dawn, Ilias Kasidiaris, officially submitted his candidacy on Friday to run for the position of Mayor of Athens in the upcoming municipal elections scheduled for October. He will be contesting under the banner of the political party Free Athenians.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Kasidiaris asserted that according to polls, the Free Athenians are expected to advance to the second round of the elections.

“Given the major shortcomings of the Bakoyannis administration over the four-year term and the weak candidacies of SYRIZA and PASOK, our victory appears inevitable,” he remarked in reference to the current Athens mayor, Kostas Bakoyannis.

The Supreme Court banned Kasidiaris’ National Party-Greeks from participating in the country’s general elections earlier this year, upholding legal amendments approved by lawmakers

