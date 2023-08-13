Eris spreading, but experts say symptoms are mild

Health authorities worldwide are concerned about the rapid spread of the new EG.5.1 subvariant (Eris) of the Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2. In particular, there is concern about the coming fall. Due to summer holidays and closed schools the spread of Eris may be slow, but come September, when people start spending more time indoors, it may dominate.

Cases have already been recorded in 51 countries. However, it is too early to say whether it will cause a new wave of Covid-19, according to experts.

Matina Pagoni, president of the Athens-Piraeus Hospital Doctors’ Association (EINAP), told the AMNA agency that there is no indication that Eris is causing more serious disease, as its symptoms are mild and the condition is currently under control. “There is no pressure on the health system,” she said.

According to official data, most Eris cases have been in Crete.