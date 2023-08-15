NEWS

Police launch murder investigation after man kills brother

File photo.

Police in Evrytania, Central Greece, have launched a murder investigation after a 53-year-old man shot and killed his older brother.

Reports say that after a confrontation between the two men at their mother’s house on Monday afternoon, the younger brother took a gun and shot and killed a horse belonging to his 58-year-old sibling.

When the older brother came out of the house to see what was going on, the younger man pointed a rifle at him, and shot and killed him.

The suspect is expected to be led before the local public prosecutor.

Crime

