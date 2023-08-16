NEWS

PM Mitsotakis meeting with UEFA chief Ceferin on Wednesday

[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will make statements to the press at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday after the conclusion of their meetings.

Mitsotakis will meet with Ceferin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, to discuss recent developments in European football.

Following their meeting, the prime minister will chair a meeting at 11:00 a.m. attended by Ceferin and the relevant ministers to which the owners of the football clubs Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, AEK and PAOK have also been invited. [AMNA]

