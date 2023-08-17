Covid infections rose last week, 20 deaths recorded

New cases of SARS-CoV-2 over the week of August 7-13 rose compared to the previous week, while 20 more people died, according to the weekly report by the National Public Health Organisation (EODY), published on Thursday.

Hospital admissions for coronavirus (563) increased last week and also went up 71% overall compared to the average weekly for admissions during the last four weeks. A 16% of the new cases is owed to the new Eris strain of the coronavirus, it was noted.

Meanwhile, the number of new intubations (3) in the week of August 7-13 dropped compared to the previous week, decreasing 50% in comparison to the average of new intubations in the last four weeks. At present, 14 people are intubated in hospitals.

Weekly sampling of virus loads in urban waste in Greece showed a rise in SARS-CoV-2 in nine of 10 regions checked.

In terms of influenza (flu), there was no case requiring admission to intensive care units or any new death reported last week. A total of 70 people with flu have been hospitalised in ICUs since the start of the flu season and 27 people have died.

Overall, flu-like illnesses across all age groups this past week stayed the same, while respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) remained at the same low levels as the week prior.

[AMNA]

