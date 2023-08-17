Foreign national arrested on European warrant near border
Greek police said it had arrested on Wednesday a foreign national near the country’s northeastern border who is wanted on an outstanding European warrant for attempted burglary and burglary using a vehicle.
The suspect was driving a truck in the rural area near the small town of Soufli when he was stopped for a police check, authorities said. While confirming his identity, officers found that the man was wanted by Bulgarian authorities and was detained.
He appeared before a prosecutor on Thursday.