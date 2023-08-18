NEWS

Very high risk of fire in Evros and Samothraki on Saturday

[Intime News]

There is a very high risk of fire (risk category 4) for the border region of Evros and the island of Samothraki on Saturday, according to the Fire Risk Forecast Map issued by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection on Friday.

The map showed there is also high risk of fire (risk category 3) for several other Greek regions.

The map came with advice for the public to be exceptionally careful and avoid any activity in the open that could accidentally cause a fire, such as burning vegetation, using machinery that creates sparks, lighting barbecues, or throwing away lit cigarettes. 

