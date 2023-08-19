NEWS

Lighthouses open to public

Lighthouses open to public

Twenty-nine stone lighthouses around the country will open to the public for a few hours on Saturday as part of World Lighthouse Day, celebrated every year since 2003 on the third Sunday in August.

With a total of 1,600 lighthouses, Greece has one of the largest, densest and most organized networks worldwide. They have an average age of about two centuries, and each has its own character and history.

Among the lighthouses that will open are the ones in Kea, Santorini, Kefalonia, Skopelos, Hania, Halkidiki, Zakynthos, Gythio, Paros, Alexandroupoli, Arta, Halkida, Monemvasia, Paxos, Evia, Ikaria, Serifos, Lefkada and Salamina. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again at 5-8 p.m.

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
22 arrests for illegal use of public beach space
NEWS

22 arrests for illegal use of public beach space

Arrest on Tinos for illegal occupation of public beach space
NEWS

Arrest on Tinos for illegal occupation of public beach space

Zoning infringements on beaches continue unabated
NEWS

Zoning infringements on beaches continue unabated

Five British nationals rescued from burning boat
NEWS

Five British nationals rescued from burning boat

Popular mountain gorge in Crete closed after dangerous rockslide injures tourist
NEWS

Popular mountain gorge in Crete closed after dangerous rockslide injures tourist

Heightened traffic at Attica ports ahead of major summer holiday
NEWS

Heightened traffic at Attica ports ahead of major summer holiday