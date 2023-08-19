Lighthouses open to public

Twenty-nine stone lighthouses around the country will open to the public for a few hours on Saturday as part of World Lighthouse Day, celebrated every year since 2003 on the third Sunday in August.

With a total of 1,600 lighthouses, Greece has one of the largest, densest and most organized networks worldwide. They have an average age of about two centuries, and each has its own character and history.

Among the lighthouses that will open are the ones in Kea, Santorini, Kefalonia, Skopelos, Hania, Halkidiki, Zakynthos, Gythio, Paros, Alexandroupoli, Arta, Halkida, Monemvasia, Paxos, Evia, Ikaria, Serifos, Lefkada and Salamina. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again at 5-8 p.m.