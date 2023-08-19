NEWS

Local soccer club ringleader arrested in fan murder probe

Authorities arrested a 43-year-old Panathinaikos fan on Friday as part of the ongoing investigations into the deadly hooligan clashes outside the AEK Athens stadium on the eve of the Champions League qualifier with Dinamo Zagreb, which resulted in the murder of 29-year-old Michalis Katsouris.

According to reports, the Panathinaikos supporter was allegedly identified from visual footage, while police sources said that he had been involved in several hooligan-related incidents in the past. Visual footage showed him leading a group of Croatian hooligans near the AEK stadium.

New arrest warrants are soon expected to be issued by the judicial authorities. Reports indicate that the authorities already have a number of specific findings in their hands, which are being examined and are expected to bring new defendants before the magistrate.

