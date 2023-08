The body of a 42-year-old surfer, whose traces were lost in the sea area of Chrysi Akti (Golden Coast) in Paros on Tuesday, was found by a coast guard boat near the beach on Friday.

According to reports, the 42-year-old had gone out with a friend to surf. However, his friend at some point lost track of him and returned to report him missing.

Coast guard patrol boats and private boats, as well as a land-based vehicle, were involved in the search.