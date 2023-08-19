NEWS

Emergency alert issued for fire near Alexandroupolis

[Intime News]

An emergency 112 alert has been issued to residents near the fire that broke out in a forest near the town of Alexandroupoli, in northeastern Greece, on Saturday.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the Civil Protection issued the SMS alert to residents of Melia, Nipsa, Pefka and Loutros, urging them to stay alert and follow the instructions of the authorities.

Authorities closed Egnatia motorway in both directions up to the junction of the industrial area of Alexandroupolis due to the thick smoke. Traffic is being diverted via the Feron-Alexandroupoli road, while drivers and citizens are requested to be particularly careful and comply with the instructions of the police.

Seventeen fire engines with a 71-member crew, six teams of firefighters on foot assisted by three firefighting aircraft and two water dropping helicopters are battling the blaze.

