A 58-year-old man suffered fatal injuries while on board an auxiliary craft off Paraga beach on the island of Mykonos.

The incident unfolded when the vessel, helmed by a 23-year-old, collided with a rugged rock formation.

Following the collision, both individuals were swiftly taken to the Mykonos Health Center, where medical professionals verified the passing of the 58-year-old.

As of now, further details regarding the incident remain unavailable.