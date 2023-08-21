3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Samos

The eastern Aegean island of Samos was jolted by a 3.7 magnitude earthquake on Monday morning, as reported by the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.

The earthquake, which occurred at 7.57 a.m., had its epicenter situated in the sea area 25 kilometers north-northwest of Vathy, the capital of the island.

The quake’s focal depth was estimated to be around 14 kilometers.

No injuries or damage have been reported as a result of the earthquake.