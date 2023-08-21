NEWS

Mitsotakis meets Bosnia’s Kristo in Athens

[AP]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a meeting with Borjana Kristo, the chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, at the Maximos Mansion, on Monday.

The discussions during the meeting centered around bilateral relations and Greece’s support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s EU membership ambitions.

Later on Monday, the Greek premier is scheduled to host an informal dinner joined by leaders from the Western Balkans and EU member states. The gathering will revolve around matters concerning regional enlargement and the European trajectory of the area, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the EU-Western Balkans Summit and the Thessaloniki Declaration.

In response to Mitsotakis’ invitation, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel have confirmed their attendance at the dinner.

Politics

