Foreign Ministry condemns Albanian courtroom decision on Beleri

The Foreign Ministry released a statement on Monday on the continued detention of the elected mayor of Himara Fredi Beleri, condemning the Albanian court decision to reject his appeal for release.

“Today’s decision by the Albanian courthouse, which, three months into his arrest and imprisonment, rejects the request for release of the elected Mayor of Himara Fredi Beleri, thus preventing his inauguration as an elected mayor, does not agree with the principles of the rule of law, the presumption of innocence and the respect of all citizens political rights” notes the Foreign Ministry.

The Albanian courtroom’s decision comes “in direct conflict with the EU’s acquis communautaire, which the Albanian authorities must enforce without exception,” concludes the Ministry.