NEWS

Man arrested for threatening doctors in Corinth hospital

Man arrested for threatening doctors in Corinth hospital

A hospital in the town of Corinth in southern Greece was placed on alert on Monday after a man, 25, threatened doctors with a can of petrol and a smoke bomb.

The suspect, who had earlier been examined by doctors at the facility, stormed into the emergency room of the Corinth General Hospital building, telling the doctors present he would set fire to them and burn them.

He dumped the gas canister and fled after police arrived at the scene, but was arrested shortly after.

Referring to the incident, the president of the Medical Association of Corinthia, Chrysovalantis Mellos, noted that understaffing at the hospital creates delays that often result in patients becoming angry and frustrated.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek, Croatian justice ministers meet in Athens
NEWS

Greek, Croatian justice ministers meet in Athens

Croat envoy notes ‘excellent relations’
NEWS

Croat envoy notes ‘excellent relations’

Man, 54, injured in late-night knife attack in Athens
NEWS

Man, 54, injured in late-night knife attack in Athens

Police searching for person who tortured horse to death
NEWS

Police searching for person who tortured horse to death

Baseball bats, wooden bar and helmets found in the house of Greek hooligan
NEWS

Baseball bats, wooden bar and helmets found in the house of Greek hooligan

Local soccer club ringleader arrested in fan murder probe
NEWS

Local soccer club ringleader arrested in fan murder probe