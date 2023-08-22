Man arrested for threatening doctors in Corinth hospital

A hospital in the town of Corinth in southern Greece was placed on alert on Monday after a man, 25, threatened doctors with a can of petrol and a smoke bomb.

The suspect, who had earlier been examined by doctors at the facility, stormed into the emergency room of the Corinth General Hospital building, telling the doctors present he would set fire to them and burn them.

He dumped the gas canister and fled after police arrived at the scene, but was arrested shortly after.

Referring to the incident, the president of the Medical Association of Corinthia, Chrysovalantis Mellos, noted that understaffing at the hospital creates delays that often result in patients becoming angry and frustrated.