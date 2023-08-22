NEWS

Pompeo to speak at American Mediterranean Investment Forum

Mike Pompeo, who served in the Trump administration as director of the CIA and as secretary of state, will be the keynote speaker at the American Mediterranean Investment Forum, which will be held next month in Athens.

Prominent personalities and policymakers from Greece, Israel and Cyprus, business leaders from the international financial and business community and special analysts will also participate in the forum, which takes place on September 27 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.

The forum aspires to establish itself as the annual meeting point of the investment community of the Eastern Mediterranean.

It will seek to promote Greece and the wider region as an attractive international business center and an ideal foreign direct investment destination. Organizers say it will provide a platform to discuss investment opportunities between Greece, Israel and Cyprus in key sectors such as financial services, energy, hospitality and technology and the development of business networks throughout the Mediterranean basin.

Pompeo accepted the invitation to speak at the forum from David Sassoon, chairman of the Joseph Sassoon Group in Greece.

“At the Joseph Sassoon Group, we believe in Greece’s potential to become a regional economic powerhouse in the southeastern Mediterranean. We aspire to play a vital role in this evolution by building an ecosystem that creates opportunities and connects investment, innovation and partnerships. In particular, we believe in the inexhaustible potential that the strengthening of ties between Greece, Israel and the United States brings,” said Sassoon.

