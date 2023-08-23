NEWS

PM releases statement expressing gratitude for European firefighting support

[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis released a statement on social media on Wednesday expressing his gratitude to the countries that dispatched firefighting forces to Greece to combat the recent wildfires that are burning across the country.

“As Greece is fighting against challenging wildfires, our firefighters, pilots and police men and women have been working tirelessly to protect lives, properties and our forests. But they are not alone. Next to them stand our partners and allies. We are grateful for your help,”  read the statement.

The prime minister made special mention of Cyprus, Romania, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Germany, Sweden, and Albania

