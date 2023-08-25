Hotel raided over migrants

Police officers on the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes carried out a raid on a hotel that had been hosting dozens of undocumented migrants on Thursday.

The hotel’s owner and two employees were arrested and face charges for facilitating the illegal stay of third country nationals in Greece.

According to local media, the police was acting on a tipoff.

Police also arrested 84 migrants at the facility who were unable to produce the necessary documents for their stay in Greece.

Hailing from different countries, the migrants were slated for transfer to a Reception and Identification Center.