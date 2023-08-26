Three teens arrested for assaulting two kids

Police have arrested three teenagers, aged 14, 16 and 19 over the assault and mugging of two 14-year-olds. They were charged with causing grievous bodily harm and robbery in conspiracy, as well as for violating legislation on fan violence.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday in Nea Ionia in northern Athens in the courtyard of a school complex. A group of nine people assaulted the two minors, removing a mobile phone and a wristwatch from their possession.

The investigation revealed that the perpetrators came into contact with the victims through a social networking platform. Under the false pretext that they support the same soccer team they lured the victims to a meeting.