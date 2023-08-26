NEWS

Three teens arrested for assaulting two kids

Three teens arrested for assaulting two kids
File photo.

Police have arrested three teenagers, aged 14, 16 and 19 over the assault and mugging of two 14-year-olds. They were charged with causing grievous bodily harm and robbery in conspiracy, as well as for violating legislation on fan violence.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday in Nea Ionia in northern Athens in the courtyard of a school complex. A group of nine people assaulted the two minors, removing a mobile phone and a wristwatch from their possession.

The investigation revealed that the perpetrators came into contact with the victims through a social networking platform. Under the false pretext that they support the same soccer team they lured the victims to a meeting.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Firefighters battle 111 wildfires across the country
NEWS

Firefighters battle 111 wildfires across the country

Suspected vigilantes placed under house arrest
NEWS

Suspected vigilantes placed under house arrest

NGO umbrella group condemns self-proclaimed ‘militia’ groups
NEWS

NGO umbrella group condemns self-proclaimed ‘militia’ groups

Teenagers arrested for fan-related assault
NEWS

Teenagers arrested for fan-related assault

Two arrested for suspected arson near Avlonas
NEWS

Two arrested for suspected arson near Avlonas

Man arrested for locking up 13 migrants in abandoned building
NEWS

Man arrested for locking up 13 migrants in abandoned building