Firefighters combat resurgent blazes in Evros, Rodopi

[InTime News]

Firefighters are on Monday working to contain rekindled fires on the fronts in Evros and Rodopi, situated near the Turkish border.

The Fire Department has bolstered their forces with an additional 180 firefighters, bringing the total number of operational personnel to 474. These firefighters are organized into 16 ground teams and are supported by 100 vehicles, along with the assistance of four aircraft and two helicopters.

In the Evros region, the firefighting units are concentrating their efforts on the front situated northwest of the Kotronia area. Meanwhile, in Rodopi, the teams are working to contain the front stretching between the Kassitera and Kirkis areas.

Overnight, an extensive operation was launched by the firefighting teams on the front northwest of the Kotronia region. This operation established a defensive line aimed at halting the fire’s progression into the heart of the Dadia forest.

“We are protecting the core of Dadia,” Yiannis Artopios, spokesperson for the Fire Brigade, told state broadcaster ERT.

He added that progress has been made on other fronts as well, noting that the situations in the central Viotia region and Attica have nearly been brought under control. While sporadic outbreaks persist, the overall status across these fronts has significantly improved. [AMNA]

Fire

