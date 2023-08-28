Government officials to survey fire-affected areas in Evros

A government delegation embarked on a visit to assess the areas affected by the fires in Evros, in northeastern Greece, on Monday.

Heading the delegation is State Minister Makis Voridis, who is joined by Citizen Protection Minister Ioannis Oikonomou, Rural Development and Food Minister Lefteris Avgenakis, and Alternate Interior Minister Thodoris Livanios.

Accompanying them are Deputy Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Christos Triandopoulos, alongside Deputy Minister of Macedonia-Thrace Stathis Konstantinidis and Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Food Stavros Keletsis.

Also present are General Konstantinos Floros, Chief of the Hellenic National Defense, as well as Ioannis Smyrlis, the Director General of New Democracy. [AMNA]