Santorini hotel wins international award

The Managing Director and owner of the Canaves Oia Santorini hotel Markos Haidemenos has won the international ‘Hotelier of the Year’ award at the 35th ‘Virtuoso Travel Week’ held in Las Vegas this August.

This is the first time a representative of a Greek company wins the award, further cementing Greece as a global tourist destination.

Virtuoso, one of the top international networks of travel agents, hosts the ‘Travel Week’ every year, which culminates in a spectacular gala where the ‘Best of the Best’ awards are given to the individuals and organizations that have stood out for their high level of service.