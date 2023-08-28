Parliament to discuss wildfires

A discussion on the destructive wildfires will take place in Parliament next Thursday and at the ministerial cabinet the following Friday.

On Friday Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will visit the Greek island of Rhodes, which was heavily affected by the wildfires this summer.

Moreover, government spokesperson, Pavlos Marinakis, stated the government intent to compensate those affected.

Specifically, last Friday, 876,000 euros were paid to 167 beneficiaries, who were affected by the wildfires between July 15 and 31.

The Prime Minister will hold a government meeting on Tuesday morning at the Maximos Mansion to discuss forest restoration at Evros and Parnitha.