Association of Greek Archeologists’ announcement on the British Museum debacle

“The ethics of the British Museum is once again called into question,” comments the Association of Greek Archaeologists on the theft and sale of 2,000 objects from the British Museum. “An unprecedented event in the history of museums internationally,” it highlights.

The Association underlines that “the case of the stolen antiquities from the British Museum raises once again ethical questions about the Museum itself, the way in which its collections are assembled, and the way in which they have been managed over time by the administration. In fact, the latter is burdened not only by the fact itself, which makes a metropolitan museum a site linked to the network of illegal trafficking in antiquities but also by the delay in disclosing the case, with the resignations of its executives raising questions about the attempted cover-up.”

“Given the timeless phenomenon of the sale of antiquities from the British Museum’s Collections, it certainly puts our country’s righteous demand for the return of the Parthenon sculptures and their reunification with their birthplace, the Parthenon, on a completely different basis,” argues the Association of Greek Archeologists. “Both Greek archaeologists and public opinion in our country, we await the initiatives of the Greek Government and the Ministry of Culture in this direction,” the announcement concludes.

