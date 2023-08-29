NEWS

Wildfire in Evros continues to rage for the 11th day

A Greek national flag flutters atop a burned hilltop following a wildfire, near the village of Avantas in the region of Evros, Greece, on August 28, 2023. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

Hundreds of firefighters continued on Tuesday to battle a massive blaze in the northeastern region of Evros for the eleventh day. The fire has killed 21 people over the past 10 days, becoming Europe’s deadliest wildfire so far this summer.

According to the Fire Department, operations are focusing in the areas near the villages of Lefkimmi, Leptokarya and Tris Vryses, where there are frequent flare-ups. In Mount Rodopi, there are flare-ups in the areas of Kassitera and Kirki.

In total, 475 firefighters with 100 vehicles, 16 teams on foot are operating in the area while six water bombers and four helicopters are assisting their efforts.

The European Union-backed Copernicus Climate Change Service said the Evros blaze had burned more than 77,000 hectares of land, making it one of the biggest on European soil in years.

In the south of Greece, firefighting forces were battling small outbreaks on the southwest side of Mount Parnitha, with 260 firefighters, 13 teams on foot and a helicopter on standby.

The National Observatory of Athens’ Meteo service revealed last week that 12 major fires have burned more than 60,000 hectares in seven years, claiming a third (33%) of Attica’s forests. Describing the data as “alarming,” Meteo noted that the numbers underline the need for a comprehensive redefinition of Greece’s forest fire management strategy.

Firefighters are also struggling to put out flare-ups in Viotia, a region north of Attica, specifically in the areas of Stiri and Kyriaki.

Fire Environment

