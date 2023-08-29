Mendoni: British Museum lost argument that Parthenon Sculptures safer in London

Recent events at the British Museum have completely undermined the argument that the Parthenon Sculptures are more secure in London than they would be in the Acropolis Museum, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni has said.

In an article in the Ta Nea daily, Mendoni said that the unprecedented theft scandal at the museum, apart from the issue of criminal and moral responsibility, raises the question of the credibility of the museum’s management itself.

Last week, the museum announced that a member of staff had been dismissed after items dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD had been taken from a storeroom.

Referring to an article in the London Times, Mendoni said that many who had “opposed the return of the sculptures to Greece for 50 years are now severely criticizing” the museum.

“Keeping the sculptures in the British Museum is proving to be disastrous and dangerous. The urgent need for their reunification, in Athens, is now an act of justice.”