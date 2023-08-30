NEWS

Firefighters battle flare-ups in Evros, smaller fronts in Parnitha

Firefighters worked for yet another night to extinguish the flare-ups in Evros, near the Turkish border. According to the Fire Brigade, their efforts to extinguish the flames are primarily focused on the areas of Lefkimmi, Kotronia, and Tris Vryses, which are experiencing the highest number of flare-ups. Simultaneously, there are also reports of flare-ups in the Kassiteri region.

A total of 475 firefighters, supported by 100 vehicles and 16 on-foot teams, is currently engaged in operations. Additionally, they are receiving assistance from 11 airplanes and 7 helicopters. Notably, firefighting forces from various countries including Cyprus, Germany, Bulgaria, Serbia, France, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, and Albania are actively involved in battling the flames in the area.

Meanwhile, firefighters are trying to contain minor fronts in Parnitha, in western Attica. 

The fire risk remains high for numerous areas throughout Wednesday. [AMNA]

